RAMP (RAMP) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $120,478.75 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

