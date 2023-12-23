International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 49750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

International Frontier Resources Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$822,800.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

