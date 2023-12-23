Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.47

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Metallurgical Co. of China Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

