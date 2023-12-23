Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.88

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.88 and last traded at $41.41, with a volume of 516572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.44%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,968.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 48,415 shares of company stock worth $1,660,023 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

