Oasys Trading Up 6% This Week (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $163.75 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Token Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,858,091,009 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Oasys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,858,091,009 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.08585591 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $3,062,681.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

