Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Martina M.D. Flammer Sells 28,310 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insmed Trading Up 2.1 %

Insmed stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 257.69% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 10.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 12.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Insmed by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

