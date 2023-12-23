CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO James A. Brock Sells 6,669 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CONSOL Energy Trading Up 2.1 %
CEIX stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CONSOL Energy
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
