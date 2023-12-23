CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) CEO James A. Brock Sells 6,669 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

CEIX stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.71.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CONSOL Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 866.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

