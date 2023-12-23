Swipe Trading Down 1.1% This Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $228.62 million and $17.49 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 588,392,148 coins and its circulating supply is 588,391,668 coins. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

