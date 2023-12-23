Nervos Network Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $154.55 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,730.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00164648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.88 or 0.00530234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.74 or 0.00401871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00113918 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,878,336,495 coins and its circulating supply is 43,198,575,072 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.