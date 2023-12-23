Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Hilary Schneider Sells 2,565 Shares of Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after buying an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

