Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

