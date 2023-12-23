Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $626.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the third quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $285,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $671.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average is $563.05. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

