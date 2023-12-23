Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.21.
A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.