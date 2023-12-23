Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

