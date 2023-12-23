Brokerages Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target at $36.63

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.63.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 207.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Criteo

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Criteo news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,922.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $154,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $330,853. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Criteo by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.