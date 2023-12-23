American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.93.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Institutional Trading of American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $215.19 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.