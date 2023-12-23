American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.93.
AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AMT opened at $215.19 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
