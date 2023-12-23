trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of trivago from $6.25 to $5.80 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get trivago alerts:

View Our Latest Report on trivago

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.65. trivago has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. trivago had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $171.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of trivago by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of trivago by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in trivago by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

(Get Free Report

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.