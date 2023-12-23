Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.88.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $141.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.32. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,467,742,000 after purchasing an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

