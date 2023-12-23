SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SIVPQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.44.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Shares of SIVPQ opened at $0.18 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $10.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVPQ. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.