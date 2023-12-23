Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDP shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC raised Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $3.13 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

