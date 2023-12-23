AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ATR opened at $126.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.61. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $107.89 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

