Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,810,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,343,000 after buying an additional 1,520,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 57,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,265,000 after buying an additional 620,131 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 104.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 111,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 10.8% during the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 174,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

