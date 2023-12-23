Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $15.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.39.
Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.
Gates Industrial Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
About Gates Industrial
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
