BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $176.11 on Friday. BeiGene has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.