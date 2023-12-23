BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2023

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $224.13 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $176.11 on Friday. BeiGene has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.59.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.39. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.