Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Price Target at $49.27

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. B. Riley cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,351,000. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

