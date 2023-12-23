Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $114.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.62 on Friday. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $111.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.16%.

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

