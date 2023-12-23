agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several brokerages have commented on AGL. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 0.45. agilon health has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 228.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

