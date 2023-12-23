e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.42.

Several brokerages have commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $1,138,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,359.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $7,738,865. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.89. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $153.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

