The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $178.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after purchasing an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,626,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,479,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,607,000 after purchasing an additional 184,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $144.43 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.83.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

