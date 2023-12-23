IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $231.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $214.38 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $240.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

