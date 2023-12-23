IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $231.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.70.
IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on IEX
Institutional Trading of IDEX
IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $214.38 on Friday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $183.76 and a 12 month high of $240.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEX
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.