Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$85.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

TSE ATD opened at C$76.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$58.92 and a twelve month high of C$80.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.1205752 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.