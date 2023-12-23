LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.25.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $132.16 on Friday. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.88. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.