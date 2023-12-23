Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

