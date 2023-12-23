Brokerages Set Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Price Target at $7.17

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

MRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.47% and a negative return on equity of 264.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 461,504 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,205.0% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,021,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,568 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,620,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

