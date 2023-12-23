JMP Securities Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $170.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $88.42 and a 52 week high of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $7,811,455 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

