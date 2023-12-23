Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.94.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:SCCO opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 107.24%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $93,254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 685,541 shares during the period. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.