Roth Capital Lowers PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $629.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $163,774,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 129.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 365,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

