Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Melius cut Spirit AeroSystems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.18.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 0.2 %
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Spirit AeroSystems
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $214,865,000 after purchasing an additional 286,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
