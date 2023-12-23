Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $27.40 Average PT from Analysts

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $80.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

