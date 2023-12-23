Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $37.38 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 80.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,556,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

