Reviewing FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) and General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) and General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. FLSmidth & Co. A/S pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Electric pays out 3.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.7% of FLSmidth & Co. A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A $7.37 5.46 General Electric $76.56 billion 1.80 $225.00 million $8.87 14.29

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than FLSmidth & Co. A/S. FLSmidth & Co. A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLSmidth & Co. A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A General Electric 0 2 11 0 2.85

General Electric has a consensus price target of $130.43, indicating a potential upside of 2.93%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than FLSmidth & Co. A/S.

Profitability

This table compares FLSmidth & Co. A/S and General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLSmidth & Co. A/S N/A N/A N/A General Electric 14.38% 11.10% 2.19%

Summary

General Electric beats FLSmidth & Co. A/S on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co. A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers. The company also provides various solutions for its customers through combining onshore and offshore wind, blade manufacturing, grid solutions, hydro, storage, hybrid renewables, and digital services offerings. In addition, it designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems; and provides aftermarket services. Further, the company engages in the provision of various financial solutions; and management of run-off insurance operations, which provides life and health insurance and reinsurance products, as well as grid management software. General Electric Company was incorporated in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

