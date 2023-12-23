Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $57.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

ARCT stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

