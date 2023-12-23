Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.69.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 82.43% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

