Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives $28.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

