Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.67 ($6.23).

BAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.40) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.11) to GBX 529 ($6.69) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.69) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

BAB opened at GBX 396.60 ($5.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 398.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 370.38. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 433 ($5.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,610.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

