Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
Associated British Foods Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.
About Associated British Foods
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
