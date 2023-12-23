Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASBFY. BNP Paribas downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Investec raised Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASBFY

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

ASBFY stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.14.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.