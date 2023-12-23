Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134 over the last 90 days. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.