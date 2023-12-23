Brokerages Set Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Target Price at $16.40

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

