Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.74).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.29) to GBX 1,460 ($18.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.82) to GBX 1,650 ($20.87) in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.24) to GBX 2,000 ($25.29) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

In related news, insider Liam Condon acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.03) per share, with a total value of £380.16 ($480.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,051 shares of company stock valued at $23,253,948. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JMAT opened at GBX 1,690 ($21.37) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,760.42, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,384 ($30.15). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,558.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,650.87.

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is 8,020.83%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

