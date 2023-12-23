Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

ENLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,742,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLT opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.74.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Featured Articles

