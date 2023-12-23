LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.94.

LC stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

