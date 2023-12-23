Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Koss has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

